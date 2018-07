Privatbankkunden scheuen wegen Unsicherheiten Investments auf Pump

A general view shows the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse (R) at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich July 25, 2013. Credit Suisse's investment bank drove a one-third jump in second-quarter group earnings, while higher interest rates should help future profits at its private bank, the lender said. In the center stands an office building of Switzerland's biggest bank UBS. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann (SWITZERLAND - Tags: BUSINESS CITYSPACE)