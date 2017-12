Spanien will Anteil an Krisenbank Bankia weiter reduzieren

A worker removes a Caja Madrid signage to replace it with Bankia logos at a Bankia branch in Madrid May 20, 2013. Many duped savers at Spanish lender Bankia are shunning a state-supervised compensation scheme in favour of expensive lawsuits, prolonging a mis-selling scandal and complicating efforts to restore faith in the banking system. The disputes over mis-selling at Bankia and other nationalised banks have created a major headache for the government as it tries to take the next step in their rescue, imposing large losses on holders of junior debt. REUTERS/Paul Hanna (SPAIN - Tags: BUSINESS)