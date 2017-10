Insider - Musik-Streamingdienst Spotify 16 Milliarden Dollar wert

Headphones are seen in front of a logo of online music streaming service Spotify in this illustration picture taken in Strasbourg, February 18, 2014. Spotify is recruiting a U.S. financial reporting specialist, adding to speculation that the Swedish start-up is preparing for a share listing, which one banker said could value the firm at as much as $8 billion. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann (FRANCE - Tags: BUSINESS ENTERTAINMENT LOGO)