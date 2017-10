Automobilzulieferer Magna baut zweite Lackiererei in Slowenien

A Magna Steyr logo is pictured in Graz June 3, 2009. Canadian auto supplier Magna International aims to close a deal with General Motors over its Opel unit in September, Magna's co-Chief Executive Siegfried Wolf said Wednesday. The comments come in the wake of a deal struck over the weekend between Magna, General Motors and the U.S. government for the sale of parts of its Opel unit. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler (AUSTRIA TRANSPORT BUSINESS)