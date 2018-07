Wartung von rumänischer Raffinerie belastet OMV-Ergebnis

A Romanian worker refills a fuel tank at "Petrobrazi", SNP Petrom's biggest refinery, near Ploiesti, [60km north of Bucharest], July 23, 2004. Romania signed a 1.5-billion-euro ($1.84 billion) deal to sell its biggest firm, oil company SNP Petrom, to Austria's OMV, crucial for consolidating Central and East Europe's fuel sector. [The sale, a key test of Romania's willingness to give up strategic assets, is expected to boost the ex-communist country's credibility abroad, bring upgrades to credit ratings and help it join the European Union in 2007 as it hopes.]