Regierungsnahes Medium - Rebellen im Südwesten Syriens zur Aufgabe bereit

Rebel fighters pose in front Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. Insurgents have seized the historic town in southern Syria from the government, a group monitoring the war said on Wednesday, part of a counter attack rebels say they are waging to stop Damascus reclaiming the border zone near Israel and Jordan. A Syrian military source said there had been heavy fighting with armed groups on Tuesday night in and around Bosra al-Sham, whose ancient city is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad