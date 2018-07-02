July 2, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Aktualisiert vor 2 hours ago
Regierungsnahes Medium - Rebellen im Südwesten Syriens zur Aufgabe bereit
Reuters-Redaktion
Beirut (Reuters) - Die syrische Rebellengruppe Bosra al-Scham ist nach Angaben eines regierungsnahen Mediums zur Aufgabe bereit.
Rebel fighters pose in front Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. Insurgents have seized the historic town in southern Syria from the government, a group monitoring the war said on Wednesday, part of a counter attack rebels say they are waging to stop Damascus reclaiming the border zone near Israel and Jordan. A Syrian military source said there had been heavy fighting with armed groups on Tuesday night in and around Bosra al-Sham, whose ancient city is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Die im Südwesten des Landes operierenden Rebellen hätten damit begonnen, ihre schweren Waffen abzugeben, berichtete eine von der radikalislamischen Hisbollah betriebene militärisch orientierte Medieneinheit am Sonntag. Die Hisbollah ist eine Verbündete von Syriens Staatschef Baschar al-Assad. Der Schritt ermögliche den Regierungstruppen nun, in das Gebiet einzumarschieren, hieß es in dem Bericht weiter.