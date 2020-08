Türkei kämpft gegen Lira-Schwäche und Tourismus-Misere

A commuter ferry sails through a misty Bosphorus December 19 as it is dwarfed by the backdrop of the 15th century Topkapi Palace, which was the political centre of the Ottoman Sultans for a period of 400 years. The palace is located on a hill in the old city overlooking the Turkish straits dividing the Istanbul's European and Asian parts. Behind the Topkapi Palace are the minarets and dome of the sixth century Byzantine church St. Sophia (Ayasofya) and the 17th century Blue Mosque (Sultanahmet) with its six minarets. **DIGITAL IMAGE**