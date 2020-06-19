Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 770 to 188,534 - RKI

A general view of a block of flats that has been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Goettingen near Hannover June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Annkathrin Weis

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 770 to 188,534, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 16 to 8,872, the tally showed.