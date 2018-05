Ermittler machen Russland für Abschuss von MH17 verantwortlich

Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 flight MH-17 with the registration number 9M-MRD flies over Poland from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in this April 12, 2012 photo. The Malaysian airliner was brought down over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 295 people aboard and sharply raising the stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels in which Russia and the West back opposing sides. Picture taken April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tomasz Bartkowiak (POLAND - Tags: BUSINESS DISASTER TRANSPORT)