Ukraine setzt russischen Tanker fest

A Russian-flagged oil tanker is seen in Tripoli Naval Base after coast guard of the central region guards captured it, September 16, 2015. Military forces allied with Libya's self-declared government in Tripoli said on Wednesday they had captured a Russian-flagged oil tanker and its crew trying to smuggle oil from the port of Zawara. Twafik Alskir, a senior official with Tripoli-allied naval forces said 11 Russian crew had been detained. Alskir said the tanker and crew had been taken to Tripoli port. REUTERS/Hani Amara