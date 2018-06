Ukrainian opposition firebrand Tymoshenko, ally of presidential candidate Yushchenko, delivers speech in Kiev. Ukrainian opposition firebrand Julia Tymoshenko, an ally of presidential candidate Viktor Yushchenko, delivers a speech at Yushchenko's headquarters in Kiev, December 26, 2004. Liberal challenger Yushchenko won a re-run of Ukraine's rigged presidential election by a substantial margin according to an exit poll published just after voting closed on Sunday. REUTERS/Aleksander Kosarev/Pool