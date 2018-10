UN - Frankreichs Burka-Verbot verstößt gegen Menschenrechte

A woman who identified herself as Nayet, wearing a burqa, is seen after her release from a police station in Paris April 11, 2011. France's ban on full face veils, a first in Europe, went into force today, exposing anyone who wears the Muslim niqab or burqa in public to fines of 150 euros ($216) and lessons in French citizenship. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION CRIME LAW)