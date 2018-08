Trauer um Ex-UN-Chef Annan - Welt verliert "großen Diplomaten"

U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan addresses a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva August 2, 2012. Former U.N. Secretary-General Annan is stepping down as the U.N.-Arab League mediator in the 17-month-old Syria conflict at the end of the month, U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon said in a statement on Thursday. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (SWITZERLAND - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS HEADSHOT CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)