UN fordert von Russland Stopp von Folter in Gefängnissen

A man walks in a corridor at the new Investigative Isolator "Kresty-2" (Crosses-2) detention centre, which is under construction, in St. Petersburg, October 17, 2014. "Kresty-2", which will be the largest prison complex in Europe when it is finished as planned in 2016, has been designed for the maintenance of 4000 criminal suspects, according to a representative of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk (RUSSIA - Tags: CRIME LAW)