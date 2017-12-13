Breakingviews - M&A friction limits EU single-market opportunity

By Lisa Jucca

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Two Spanish ministries are interfering in Italy-based Atlantia’s 16.5 billion euro takeover bid for local toll-road group Abertis. France and Italy similarly meddled in recent deals within the European Union. Building scale inside the bloc isn’t proving entirely borderless.

Atlantia’s offer for Abertis, which was approved by Spanish stock-exchange regulator, the CNMV, in October, is being questioned by Madrid’s public works and energy ministries. The Italian suitor should have asked for government permission, the two said in a statement on Dec. 7, adding that as a result the CNMV had been wrong to green-light the offer. The ministries are citing a motorway-sector law from the Franco era to support their case. Abertis’ control of domestic satellite operator Hispasat may be part of the problem.

It’s another instance of resistance to cross-border ownership inside the EU. In July, the French government temporarily renationalized shipbuilder STX France when Italy’s Fincantieri attempted to buy it to create a world leader in the building of cruise liners, though the deal was later cleared. And Rome over the summer objected to Vivendi’s influence as a 24 percent shareholder of Telecom Italia as it tries to build a European rival to U.S. video-streaming giant Netflix.

For Atlantia, the news is unwelcome. It is already competing for Abertis with Germany’s Hochtief, ultimately controlled by a Spanish group, ACS. Even though Atlantia is prepared to address national concerns by selling Hispasat and keeping Abertis listed in Spain, the regulatory snag could force it to delay any counterbid, at least during the month CNMV has to respond, adding uncertainty to the outcome.

There are other possible motives for Madrid’s meddling. It could be, in part, a tit-for-tat for Italy’s stifling of Abertis’ attempt to take control of Atlantia a decade ago. It may also be an attempt to be seen to be shielding one of Catalonia’s biggest companies from foreign influence ahead of local elections on Dec. 21 – polls that follow a constitutional crisis over the region’s push for independence from Spain.

Whatever the reasons, such M&A friction affects the ability of European companies to get bigger, even within the region. Proponents of the creation of EU champions include French President Emmanuel Macron, who held up but eventually allowed the STX sale. They’d surely prefer a market less marked by national borders.

