Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Executive payouts in rude health
December 7, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 18 days ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Executive payouts in rude health

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

By Antony Currie

Mark Bertolini, President of Aetna, speaks at the Reuters Health Summit in New York, November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini is bagging $500 million from selling the insurance company to drugstore chain CVS – despite only a middling performance as boss. Behind such healthcare mergers: a desire to cut out a surfeit of middlemen.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

