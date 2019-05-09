Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Oil M&A fight may end with no winner

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Occidental boss Vicki Hollub corralled BofA CEO Brian Moynihan and investor Warren Buffett to her side to seal a $38 bln offer for Anadarko. Her tactics scared off rival bidder Chevron but may alienate her own shareholders. Plus: Malaysia’s reform efforts since the 1MDB scandal.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2PV3lzY
