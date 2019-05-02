Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Apple versus Alphabet

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Both Silicon Valley giants are looking for the next big thing after a slowdown in their main product – iPhone sales at Apple and online ads at Alphabet. Lower expectations mean Tim Cook’s outfit has more time to act. Plus: Activist Dan Loeb puts Sony back under the microscope.
