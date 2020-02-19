Breakingviews - Hostile bank M&A gets Italian makeover

The Italian national flag flutters atop of the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome June 26, 2013.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - When bank mergers and acquisitions go wrong, taxpayers tend to pick up the tab. That’s partly why hostile and unsolicited takeover attempts tend to be rare and unsuccessful in the sector. Yet with European regulators backing consolidation, and Intesa Sanpaolo’s surprise tilt at UBI Banca, bankers have reason to hope for a comeback. A bigger, cross-border deal would be the real test.

The carve-up of ABN Amro by Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and Fortis in 2007 was the biggest example of a hostile acquisition in the banking sector. It’s also probably part of the reason such deals are rare. The Dutch target eventually succumbed to the trio’s 71 billion euro offer, but the strain on RBS and Fortis contributed to their collapse and subsequent government rescues the following year. Unsolicited deals can be a sign of excessive risk-taking, and can leave acquirers stuck with assets they don’t understand.

That may help explain why hostile bank deals are often unsuccessful. Just eight have happened since 1990, according to Refinitiv data excluding anything smaller than $1 billion. Another 23 deals, or 72%, were withdrawn. Notable examples are Lloyds TSB’s 2001 pursuit of Abbey National, which competition authorities blocked, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial’s attempted 2004 all-share acquisition of UFJ.

The Intesa-UBI proposal, announced late on Monday by the would-be buyer’s Chief Executive Carlo Messina, could give unsolicited deals some momentum. It’s unlikely that Messina would have announced the near-5 billion euro offer without some approval from regulators. Senior watchdogs like Andrea Enria, who chairs the European Central Bank’s supervisory board, have for some time voiced support for consolidation to help improve ailing profitability in the sector. Regulators may look kindly, therefore, on large, well-run banks buying smaller peers in counties they already know well. Intesa’s big-bank peers in other European countries, like France’s BNP Paribas and Spain’s BBVA, could be tempted to try something similar.

An unsolicited cross-border deal, like the ABN Amro carve-up, could be another matter. Local regulators might balk at ceding control of a lender like German’s Commerzbank to a European rival. And international deals tend to be more complex, with more scope to go wrong. Still, policymakers might look favourably even on a hostile deal that creates a pan-European banking champion to fend off American investment banks like JPMorgan. For an ambitious M&A adviser seeking an angle, it’s at least worth a pitch.

Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.