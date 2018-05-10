Breakingviews - Viewsroom: What’s eating at Elon Musk?

By Jennifer Saba and Antony Currie
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tesla’s CEO berated analysts for asking “boring, bonehead questions” after the electric-car maker reported a record quarterly loss. He then taunted Warren Buffett, suggesting his idea of corporate “moats” is sugary nonsense. Breakingviews columnists discuss why Musk is so testy.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2IsmMyL
