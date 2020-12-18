Breakingviews - Review: Money’s history proves credibility is king

An employee counts U.S dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Money, like law, is a useful bit of fiction. In “Money: the true story of a made-up thing”, Jacob Goldstein, the co-host of the “Planet Money” podcast, traces the journey from Mesopotamian clay tokens to bitcoin, exploring currency’s fraught relationship with shiny metals. He shows that, at heart, money is founded on trust, and, as such, is closely connected with political freedom. While governments play a necessary role in controlling money, limiting their power may be what allows the system to work.

This isn’t the first, or most exhaustive, history of currency. Historian Niall Ferguson’s 2008 “The Ascent of Money” was so popular it was made into a television documentary. But Goldstein’s is certainly one of the most entertaining. In under 300 pages, he covers over five millennia, including witty, incisive and sometimes surprising takes.

Goldstein begins by pushing back on a famous, but now widely criticized, theory about money’s origins: the double coincidence of wants. This is the notion that societies needed a medium of exchange because if a person had, say, a pig, but wanted bread, he might be hard-pressed to find a baker in want of a sow. But the author points out that people were fairly self-reliant for most of human history, living in small kin-based communities, in which exchange was more a matter of ritual than need.

Money was necessary once they began to form cities. Mesopotamian metropolises from around 3,500 B.C. developed an early version of money, basically IOUs. But it was really in Greek city states from around 550 B.C. that coins took off. This was in large part because a polis wasn’t run by an all-powerful leader, who demanded tribute and then distributed goods. These were relatively more egalitarian societies with artisans and markets. Goldstein notes that once people had more control over what they could produce and consume, the more money was needed.

Indeed, history suggests that curbing authority is central to money’s evolution. Centuries before Europe’s Industrial Revolution, China experienced a flowering of technology, commerce and culture under the Song dynasty fueled partly by loosening restrictions on markets and the use of paper money. Later, Britain’s so-called glorious revolution of 1688, which allowed parliament to check the monarch’s power, helped lead to the creation of the Bank of England in 1694. The population was far more willing to lend money to the government if an act of parliament said they had to be paid back.

Limitations, in other words, create credibility. Just look at the notorious John Law. He hatched a complicated plot to introduce paper money to France around 1715, but his system collapsed by 1720. Goldstein suggests he wasn’t entirely foolhardy; he was just in the wrong country. France was an absolute monarchy. There was no one to push back on Law, except for the regent, who was his buddy, and the monarch, who, in 1715, was five. So once people lost faith in Law, the jig was up.

Modern governments have also shown what can happen when credibility disappears. After losing World War One, Germany struggled with economic devastation and unrealistic reparations demands. Massive amounts of money printing drove the price of goods so high they can be expressed in multiples of 10 to the 10th power. To express Hungary’s highest annual inflation rate in the 1940s, one must raise 10 to the 26th power. More recently, Venezuela struggled with inflation rates that topped 1 million percent, by some estimates.

Libertarians might reason that this ability to control money should be severely diminished; Goldstein indicates that’s probably not a great idea. The gold standard, which tied government hands, played a major role in the chaos that followed World War One and the Great Depression around the 1930s. And insufficient government oversight of private banks proved disastrous in the financial crisis beginning in 2007. Developed economies have greater power to create trillions with little worry about burdensome inflation, let alone hyperinflation, now because they have strong institutions, robust private markets and independent central banks.

On the flip side, economists who claim that politicians, not central banks, should control money are also likely misguided. Many proponents of Modern Monetary Theory think central banks should simply keep rates low to enable spending, and that legislators should be in charge of controlling inflation though taxes. But as Goldstein shows, it’s the push-and-pull between independent treasuries, central banks, and private markets – the belief that all power can be checked – that gives governments the ability to create money in the first place. And once broken, restoring faith is tough. Just ask John Law.