Event Video: Aquanomics

Carlos Brito explains at Breakingviews’ Aquanomics event in New York how the $153 bln brewer uses tools like reforestation and financing farmers to protect its core ingredient. As climate change worsens, he warns firms not at the table helping communities will end up on the menu.
Watch the video www.reuters.tv/l/P1LS
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.