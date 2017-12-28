FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Breakingviews - Exchange podcast: Professor Anand Menon
December 28, 2017 / 9:26 PM / in 5 hours

Breakingviews - Exchange podcast: Professor Anand Menon

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

By Liam Proud

A banner encouraging people to support a local Brexit campaign hangs on the side of a building in Altrincham, Britain May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The “Brexit and British Politics” author explains how last year’s vote to leave the EU became the UK’s defining political issue. He says longer-term political undercurrents helped tip the balance towards Leave – and will dictate the type of Brexit the country ends up with.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2CjyqsZ

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

