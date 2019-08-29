Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Brexit’s pro-rogue nation

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prorogued parliament, cutting the time available for lawmakers to thwart a planned Oct. 31 EU departure. What does this mean for Brexit and the UK economy? Plus: we pick through the wreckage of China’s crashing automotive market.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2Llve2u
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.