October 19, 2018 / 3:50 PM / Aktualisiert vor 2 hours ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Stephen Harper

By Richard Beales

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canada’s former prime minister, in office through the financial meltdown a decade ago, is an advocate for conservative politics with a small “c.” He talked to Breakingviews about the revamped NAFTA, Donald Trump’s standoff with China and the pros and cons of the loonie.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2AiVQfS

