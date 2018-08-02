FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: CBS’s $184 mln #MeToo challenge

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - That’s what CEO Les Moonves gets if he leaves the U.S. TV network – unless fired for cause. That’s rare in corporate America. But allegations he sexually harassed women put the board on the spot. Plus: Hong Kong battles the Big Apple for IPOs. And China faces a vaccine scandal.

The CBS "eye" and logo are seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th St. in Manhattan, New York, U.S. on April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2LPIdfR

