Breakingviews - Viewsroom: China's leader cements his power

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping emerged stronger at the end of China’s Communist Party Congress. His desire to consolidate control however may not help his plans to keep the Middle Kingdom’s economic engine humming. Plus: U.S. telecom firms try again to dial up a merger.
