Viewsroom: Ray Dalio taps his inner communist
14. September 2017 / 16:52 / vor einem Monat

Viewsroom: Ray Dalio taps his inner communist

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bridgewater’s founder thinks his kindred spirit resides in China’s anti-corruption czar Wang Qishan. Both seek radical transparency – though Dalio’s hunt is tied to forging a business in the Middle Kingdom. Plus: Exxon’s salvation may lie in the oil fields of West Texas.

Ray Dalio, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Bridgewater Associates attends a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


