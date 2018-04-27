Breakingviews - The Exchange: China’s one-man revolution

By John Foley
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping wants to make China great again – but his “third revolution” has brought censorship, protectionism and military standoffs. China scholar Elizabeth Economy’s new book explains Xi’s muscular new approach, and offers suggestions on how the West should respond.
