Breakingviews - The Exchange: Blue-collar China

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pandemic and recession are making the lower strata of the labour force crankier than they’ve ever been. Author Dexter Roberts explains to Pete Sweeney how Beijing is struggling to manage worker dissatisfaction, and points to rising economic costs and political risks.
