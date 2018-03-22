FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 4:20 AM / Aktualisiert vor 3 hours ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: China’s new central banker

By Quentin Webb and Pete Sweeney

Yi Gang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), attends a news conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 9, 2018. Picture taken March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Yi Gang has experience working in America. Once considered a liability, that background now may be one of his greatest assets. And the mainland is courting companies to list shares locally, while China’s version of Hulu plans an IPO - in New York.

Listen to the podcast: bit.ly/2DLJ4oN

