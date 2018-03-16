FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 5:16 PM / Aktualisiert vor 4 hours ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: How long should a leader lead?

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s President Xi Jinping can now stay in power for life. Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein seems ready to retire after 12 years at the top. Yet five years may be the ideal length of service. Breakingviews columnists discuss the limitations to limitless rule.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2FNmZb7

Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
