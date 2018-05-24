FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 9:18 PM / Aktualisiert vor an hour ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: America sees red on China trade deal

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

By Jennifer Saba and Antony Currie

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive for a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Getting Beijing to force companies to buy more U.S. soybeans and oil may help the Trump administration claim a numbers victory. But it reinforces China’s statist instincts while ignoring most U.S. business beefs with Sino-American trade. Plus: has Tencent hit a peak?

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2s5yjdc

