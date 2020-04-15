Breakingviews - A Chinese investment megabank looks big, not bad

The logo of CITIC Securities is seen at its branch in Beijing, China, March 22, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - A $70 billion Chinese investment megabank would be big, but not necessarily threatening. Beijing is mulling combining state-backed Citic Securities and CSC Financial, producing a domestic giant that could fend off encroaching foreign rivals like Goldman Sachs, plus help rationalise a fragmented local industry. But rivals need not panic yet.

Consolidation in China’s overcrowded securities market is long overdue. Over 100 brokers fight for fees, primarily from mom-and-pop investors, who account for roughly three-quarters of equities trading. A potential tie-up between Citic Securities and rival CSC Financial, reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday, will combine the country’s two biggest firms, which together dominate local league tables. Integrating them could reduce pointless competition between government-controlled companies and yield economies of scale, by streamlining sales coverage and technology spending, plus reducing duplicate efforts in research and compliance. The resulting monster, with over $180 billion in assets under management, would instantly become the top onshore bank for equity and debt capital markets by a wide margin, Dealogic estimates, and challenge domestic competitors like CICC in mergers and acquisitions.

Fewer, bigger players could help China’s financial services industry confront another threat: seasoned foreign banks increasing their footprints as the government opens up the market. The likes of Morgan Stanley have little interest in chasing retail revenue, but China’s burgeoning institutional investor market is a tempting target. When it comes to serving such clients, foreign banks are already making significant inroads. UBS’s research department, for example, already covers 259 local stocks. As mainland fund managers become more sophisticated, brokerages will find themselves competing with Wall Street more and more.

Citic Securities and CSC deny knowledge of the talks. And whether Beijing wants consolidation or not, executives at both institutions may resist a push to combine. Chinese state enterprises are particularly prone to toxic office politics, partly because the presence of state backing insulates them from the financial consequence of operational inefficiencies and allows internecine struggles to drag on indefinitely. CSC managers have particular cause to be nervous about Citic Securities. The brokerage famously made a hash of its acquisition of CLSA, whose star talent has since left in droves due to clashes over culture and pay. A Chinese financial Goliath would be stronger, but not necessarily smarter.

On Twitter twitter.com/AlecMac11

Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.