Breakingviews - Viewsroom: BP, Delta shift out of climate neutral

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The British fossil-fuel giant and the largest U.S. airline have each pledged to effectively stop emitting carbon over time. The ambition is encouraging and puts them ahead of most rivals. But both fall short on all-important details. There’s plenty of runway to do better.
