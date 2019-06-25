Breakingviews
June 25, 2019 / 9:06 AM / Aktualisiert vor 3 hours ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Escaping carbon’s grip

By Lisa Jucca

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saipem made its name building drills and pipelines for fossil-fuel giants like Saudi Aramco. CEO Stefano Cao visits Breakingviews to discuss how climate change is pushing the company into greener projects – and how tech challenges and a need to protect margins will drive M&A.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2XEHJ1j

