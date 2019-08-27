Breakingviews - The Exchange: Banking on water

STOCKHOLM (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wall Street is diving into climate risk - with the exception of water. Torgny Holmgren of the Stockholm International Water Institute explains how that’s starting to change and how properly valuing the asset and smart use of technology are key to solving the crisis.
Listen to the podcast
