Breakingviews - Viewsroom: U.S. water crisis may evaporate wealth

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Overuse and climate change are sapping the Colorado river, source of a fifth of U.S. GDP and at least $1.3 trln of market value. The feds and basin states are struggling to adapt, but investors pay little heed. Plus, can India Prime Minister Modi’s budget help him win re-election?

