FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Breakingviews
October 25, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Aktualisiert vor 3 hours ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: The $230 bln scam rocking Nordic banks

By Antony Currie

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Danish lender Danske has already lost its chief executive on news that one of its Estonian branches was used to launder Russian money. Now Nordea and others are facing questions. Plus: investors drive car stocks into a ditch  - and Daimler’s and Ford’s dividends look vulnerable.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2OQR0Q0

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Alle Daten werden mit einer Verzögerung von mindestens 15 Minuten angezeigt. Eine komplette Auflistung der Börsen und Verzögerungen gibt es hier.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.