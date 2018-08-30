Breakingviews - Viewsroom: The financial crisis, 10 years on

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The crash cost the U.S. economy $30 trln, put 9 mln people out of work and as many families out of their homes. And it exposed how unprepared bankers, lawmakers and watchdogs were. Here we preview our podcast miniseries interviewing some of the movers and shakers of the time.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2wr3VwU
