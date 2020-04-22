Breakingviews - Guest view: Mutual debt is spectre haunting the EU

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europeans are looking at this Thursday’s meeting of European leaders with some trepidation. Due to the coronavirus crisis, the average ratio of government debt to GDP in the euro area will reach around 100% by the end of the year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019.

However, this figure combines at least three different groups. Germany and other “northern” countries will end up with debt-to-GDP ratios of roughly 75%-80%. France, Spain and Belgium will see their debt increase to around 115%-120% of annual economic output. Meanwhile Italy, Portugal and Greece will have debt-to-GDP ratios far in excess of 130%.

This creates a dangerous asymmetry. More than half of the euro area will enter the zone of higher interest rates and low growth induced by excessive levels of government borrowing. This increases the risk of prolonged economic stagnation, or even eventual debt restructuring, projecting a dark shadow on the single currency area’s future.

All European leaders understand what is at stake. So far, however, they differ on the response. Though the toolbox of crisis-fighting instruments has been revamped, it is not necessarily complete.

The European Central Bank has beefed up its bond-buying programme and now has the firepower to spend more than one trillion euros by the end of the year. While this is enough to stabilise sovereign bond markets in the short term, doubts remain about governments’ ability to sustain their debt burdens in the longer term.

In addition, the Eurogroup of finance ministers recently reinterpreted some elements of the European Stability Mechanism to ease the conditions imposed on countries that ask for credit lines. This broadly met the demands of southern European countries like Italy, which had been asking for relaxed conditionality from the ESM. However, domestic political constraints mean governments still cannot use it. Seeking a loan from the ESM retains a deep stigma in public opinion, whose memories of the euro zone crisis are still fresh.

That explains why some countries are pushing for some form of collective borrowing. On March 25 the leaders of nine countries, including France, Italy and Spain, sent a letter to the president of the European Council, stating: “We need to work on a common debt instrument issued by a European institution to raise funds on the market”. French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated this position in a recent interview with the Financial Times.

Finance ministers made little progress, though. They agreed to disagree on the key elements of a “recovery fund”, setting up this week’s make-or-break gathering of European leaders.

How might such a fund work? Based on the proposals that some governments are setting out, we have tried to sketch it out.

First, the fund could be established as a special purpose vehicle like the European Financial Stability Facility, which was created in 2010 as a temporary backstop during the euro zone crisis. The vehicle would borrow on financial markets by issuing bonds.

Though the fund’s size is a matter for negotiation, it should be at least 500 billion euros. That’s the equivalent of about 3% of European Union GDP, and the minimum amount required to have an impact on government debt.

Second, the fund’s resources would be transferred to all participating countries, based on an assessment which could take into account the size of the economy but also the extent of the impact of the crisis on the country. The transfers will be available as soon as the mechanism is set up, although disbursement could happen in phases.

Third, transfers from the fund will not be added to national debt. In other words, these will be grants rather than loans. Therefore, the mechanism will help avoid a dangerous swelling of public debt.

Fourth, bonds issued by the fund will be backed by additional budget contributions by member states in the form of future transfers in accordance with the size of their economies. These transfers could be linked to existing EU budgetary “own resources”, such as the fraction of value-added tax receipts that countries already transfer to Brussels every year.

The agreement on how to regulate future transfers to the EU budget, and whether those additional resources should accrue only to euro area countries or to all 27 EU members, will also dictate the fund’s geographical coverage and the extent of its integration with standard EU spending.

Whatever the mechanism, the result would be achieved if member states collectively allocate an extra 20 billion euros a year (around 0.1% of EU GDP) for an extended period of 30 or 40 years. In other words, the fund will finance short-term grants with long-term contributions.

The maturity of the bonds is under discussion, and some countries, such as Spain, are suggesting that they could be perpetual. What’s clear is that they will have a long maturity – the ECB’s current limit for purchases is 30 years – and enjoy the EU’s collective high credit rating. Some form of credit enhancement could be provided by the ESM to ensure the highest triple-A rating. The bonds will be eligible for ECB purchases, just like securities issued by the ESM and European Investment Bank.

This model contains elements of debt mutualisation. More indebted countries would benefit from the fund’s lower borrowing costs, and from shared repayment. However, these elements are limited. The fund would work as a hybrid between existing EU structural funds and full-fledged debt mutualisation. It will be up to European leaders to decide whether this compromise is enough to overcome the opposition of some countries.

Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.