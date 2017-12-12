Breakingviews - Exxon climate U-turn deserves wary investor cheers

By Lauren Silva Laughlin

An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

DALLAS (Reuters Breakingviews) - Exxon Mobil’s climate-change U-turn deserves some wary investor cheers. The $350 billion oil firm is finally planning to comply with shareholder demands – approved more than six months ago - to disclose how global warming will affect its business. That’s to be welcomed. But Exxon’s reputation for fobbing off such concerns means investors need to not just trust, but verify.

The world’s largest independent, publicly traded oil company said in a filing Monday night that it would comply with a request to improve disclosure surrounding climate change that more than 60 percent of shareholders approved in May. In a follow-up letter to New York’s office of the comptroller, Exxon elaborated: New disclosures to investors will include “energy demand sensitivities, the implications of two degree Celsius scenarios, and its positioning for a lower-carbon future.”

It’s an important step. Though the May proposal was non-binding, shareholder pressure has ratcheted up recently. Walden Asset Management, an active investor which voted for more disclosure, sent a letter this week reiterating its request. Exxon’s board, notoriously secretive, risked another proxy fight if it decided not to comply.

Exxon’s concession, though, leaves room for creativity. It can base disclosures on its own precarious assumptions. For example, the company run by Darren Woods could predict that the only fossil fuel the world abandons is coal and address this by making changes to carbon-capture and storage. That doesn’t take into account how global oil and gas demand might change.

The company is no stranger to being accused of providing self-serving estimates. Earlier this year Greenpeace and Oil Change International published a study saying Exxon’s estimates for wind and solar power from 2005 came true nearly two decades early. The study also bashes the company for grossly underestimating how fast electronic vehicles may grow: Exxon reckons just 6 percent of the global car fleet will be powered by batteries by 2040; the Carbon Tracker Initiative estimates more than half of passengers will be traveling in EVs by then.

In fact Exxon could use this opportunity do the opposite of what shareholders want: prove their current strategy is the correct one.

Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.