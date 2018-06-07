FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 7:30 PM / Aktualisiert vor 3 hours ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Are tech investors lemmings?

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

By Jennifer Saba and Antony Currie

Elon Musk speaks at a Boring Company community meeting in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Despite Facebook’s mounting problems, only a third of independent shareholders refused to reelect Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg to the board. Tesla and Netflix owners tend to follow the leader, too. Yet protest votes are useful. Plus: Chinese stocks make it into the MSCI.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight.


