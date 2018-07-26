Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Sergio Marchionne’s legacy

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The sudden death of Fiat Chrysler’s CEO has robbed the car industry of one its most colorful – and successful – leaders. Antony Currie, Rob Cox and Lisa Jucca look back over his 14 years at the wheel and discuss what’s on the road ahead for his successor Mike Manley.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2Adv6zH
