Breakingviews e-book - How Sergio Marchionne saved Fiat and Chrysler

(Reuters Breakingviews) - Sergio Marchionne, who has died at 66, took the driver’s seat at a battered and indebted Fiat in June 2004. Thus began the start of a remarkable turnaround, which he repeated five years later when Fiat took control of Chrysler from the U.S. government.

Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler, speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Having rescued them from the wrecker’s yard, he pushed for breakups within the combined company and consolidation across the industry. These all helped him produce better shareholder returns than his main rivals.

This new selection of Breakingviews columns offers a taste of his 14-year tenure and the influence he wielded.

