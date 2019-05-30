Breakingviews - Viewsroom: A new game of carmaker matchmaker

By Rob Cox and Liam Proud
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fiat Chrysler spurned Peugeot by offering to merge with France’s Renault, which is itself joined to Nissan. How will the pairings play out, and what does it mean for the automotive sector? Plus: Why fossil-fuel giants like BP are painting themselves a pale shade of green.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2MjjTng
