September 4, 2018 / 7:32 PM / Aktualisiert vor 3 hours ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: From slump to Trump

By Peter Thal Larsen

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - In the first of our “Ten Years After” series, Peter Thal Larsen talks to Adam Tooze. The Columbia University history professor joins the dots from the 2008 crash to Brexit and U.S. elections, noting a declining faith in U.S. willingness to be the global lender of last resort.

Workers walk through the Canary Wharf financial district of London on September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2CjUPY7

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

