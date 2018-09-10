FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 9:00 PM / Aktualisiert vor 3 hours ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Frank on finance

By John Foley

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Barney Frank helped craft the post-crisis rules that put banks back on track. He talks with John Foley about how politics has made the system more fragile, why populism thrived on the right but fizzled on the left, and what it was like to be one of the few openly gay lawmakers.

Former U.S. Representative Barney Frank (D-MA) appears on the Fox News Channel "The O'Reilly Factor" in New York March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2CDFiTl

