October 9, 2018 / 3:46 PM / Aktualisiert vor 2 hours ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Jeff Lacker

By Rob Cox

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The presidency of the Richmond Fed, whose territory included two top U.S. banks, offered a unique window on the financial crisis. Wachovia needed rescuing and BofA’s deal to buy Merrill Lynch nearly collapsed. Lacker reflects on what went down and where finance is headed.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeff Lacker reacts during an interview with Reuters reporters in Washington January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2A0SEWt

