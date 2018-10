Breakingviews - The Exchange: Kevin Rudd

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s prime minister in 2008 told Breakingviews how his government decided to spend some 6 pct of GDP on tax breaks, infrastructure and cash payments to citizens. That helped the country heavily exposed to China, commodities, finance and housing avoid a recession – just.

